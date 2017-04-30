Seven former U of L football players begin their NFL dreams

By Dalton Ray–

For the fourth consecutive year, Louisville has at least one player taken in the NFL Draft. Long snapper Colin Holbin was the first U of L player taken, picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round. Safety Josh Harvey-Clemons followed 15 picks later, selected by the Washington Redskins.

Louisville had five other players sign with teams as undrafted free agents. Linebacker Devante Fields is the most notable Cardinal to remain a free agent.

Full list:

Holbin, Pittsburgh Steelers (213th pick)

Harvey-Clemons, Washington Redskins (230th pick)

DeAngelo Brown, Tennessee Titans (undrafted free agent)

Cole Hikutini, San Francisco 49ers (undrafted free agent)

Keith Kelsey, Pittsburgh Steelers (undrafted free agent)

James Quick, Washington Redskins (undrafted free agent)

Brandon Radcliff, Indianapolis Colts (undrafted free agent)

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal