PINK sparkles and shines for its 20 year anniversary

By Roya Fathalizadeh–

U of L’s LGBT Center showcased its 20th anniversary of PINK. Hundreds filed in the SAC multipurpose room on March 31. With this year’s PINK being its most successful yet, the welcoming and upbeat drag queen show left everyone smiling by the end of it.

The drag show included performances from professionals from Louisville’s LGBT bar, PLAY, as well as students and members from the community performing for their first time.

The show continued its inclusive trend by including a signer on stage communicating to the deaf community for the evening. People of all races, ages and sexual orientations came together for a night to celebrate diversity and love in its purest form.

“Every year, PINK is a powerful showing of the support that people at U of L, whether it be the students faculty or staff, have for the LGBT community,” program coordinator, Katy Garrison, said.

“It is a chance for students to express themselves and feel supported through that journey.” The show has grown tremendously over its 20-year tenure, with audience numbers growing every year. Its first show only had 40 in attendance.

U of L is a top-16 school for LGBT inclusion and even offers an LGBT minor. The center strives “to strengthen and sustain an inclusive campus community at U of L, one that welcomes people of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions through support, educational resources and advocacy,” as stated in their mission statement.

The LGBT Center has also administered a campaign called #IllGoWithYou. The campaign promotes allies in the transgender community on restroom rights.

Organizers say there are real impacts when bathrooms are labeled for women or men only. Trans and gender non-conforming people often face discrimination, harassment, arrest or violence in bathrooms. The campaign believes that everyone should have the right to change clothes, do their makeup or change their babies wherever they feel comfortable.

The president of the LGBT alumni network, Will Baumgardner, encouraged people from the community and alumni to contribute to the LGBT Center.

Photos by Roya Fathalizadeh / The Louisville Cardinal