No. 20 rowing downs No. 16 Indiana and Kansas in the Double Dual

By Dalton Ray–

The No. 20 women’s rowing team earned five wins in their races on April 1. The team traveled to Lemon Lake in Bloomington, Indiana for the races. Indiana, Kansas, and Iowa also participated in the Double Dual hosted by IU.

The Louisville rowers began the morning races against the No. 16 Indiana and Kansas. The points were tallied, placing Louisville in first with 51 points. Indiana placed second with 49 points. Kansas placed third with 20 points.

The second varsity eight crew held Kim Streetz as the coxswain and Allison Zimmermann, Madeleine Chesney, Leah Stump, Sally Rozumalski, Abbi Fitts, Erin Enk, Rachael Schmetzer and Claire Bahain as the rowers. The second varsity eight had a time of 6:43.6; two seconds faster than IU and 12 seconds ahead of KU.

The afternoon rowers in the second varsity four scored a time of 7:40.31 with Perie Howard (coxswain), Kaitlin Ulbert, Mackenzie Garland, Elizabeth Patrick and Mallory Burnett (rowers).

The first varsity eight in the afternoon scored a time of 6:47.71 with Iowa scoring 6:42.73 in a nail-biting race.

“We won a few, lost a few … today’s been a really good day,” assistant coach Ed Oxlade said. “We’ll just keep rolling and figuring it out.”

Coach Derek Copeland said he liked how his team faced adversity.

“I am very proud of how the team came out of the gates. Then, they did a great job with the lineup changes we had to make in the top two eights after an injury occurred,” Copeland said.

The next Regatta is scheduled for April 23 during the Clemson Invitational where 20 teams will be participating before the championships.

Photo by Madison Thompson / The Louisville Cardinal