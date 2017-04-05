Summers in the early stages rebuilding the o-line

By Conner Farrell–

New offense coordinator and offensive line coach Mike Summers’ project is to turn the so-so offensive line production into a conference power.

“We’ve made slow progress the first couple of days, but it is progress,” Summers said.

Summers, who served as Louisville’s offense line coach from 2003-2006, coached under coach Bobby Petrino at U of L and the Atlanta Falcons.

Summers said the starting spot for the center position hasn’t been decided.

“We’re in a real battle there to see who’s going to be that guy. I’ve been in a rotation with three guys and I’ve been impressed by all three guys,” Summers said.

Offensive line struggles have been a theme for the Cardinal offense the past three years. With the addition of a veteran coach like Summers, it is evident the unit could be making strides in the right direction.

One of the returning players on the line is junior Nathan Scheler, who was a part of the revolving door of offensive linemen used this past season. Scheler is one of the players competing for the starting center position.

“You have to know all the calls, of course, and know everybody’s job and I think you have to be physical, but the main thing is the calls,” Scheler said when asked about what goes into being a starting center.

As the spring game approaches, Summers will look to improve each day with the group.

The U of L spring game is scheduled for April 14.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal