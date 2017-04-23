Men’s basketball lands UConn transfer

Don't Miss
By Dalton Ray on April 23, 2017
Men’s basketball has landed transfer Steven Enoch from Connecticut. A four-star recruit out of high school, Enoch is 6-foot-11 and 260 lbs.
Enoch played two seasons at UConn, playing in 56 games. The big man totaled 142 points and grabbed 106 rebounds.
Louisville graduated Mangok Mathiang this season and lost Matz Stockman due to transfer.
Enoch sat out four games in January due to a foot injury. He will have to sit out the 2017-2018 season.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal