Mariya Moore to transfer
By Dalton Ray on April 22, 2017
By Dalton Ray–
Women’s basketball’s Mariya Moore has decided to leave the University of Louisville at the semester’s end. The junior guard has not selected a school yet, but is anticipated to choose a school closer to her home in California.
Moore has 1,365 career points, 444 assists and 496 rebounds in her three seasons as a Cardinal. She is ninth all-time in program history in assists.
Moore is a three-time All-ACC Second Team select and was a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal