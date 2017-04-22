Mariya Moore to transfer

By Dalton Ray–

Women’s basketball’s Mariya Moore has decided to leave the University of Louisville at the semester’s end. The junior guard has not selected a school yet, but is anticipated to choose a school closer to her home in California.

Moore has 1,365 career points, 444 assists and 496 rebounds in her three seasons as a Cardinal. She is ninth all-time in program history in assists.

Moore is a three-time All-ACC Second Team select and was a McDonald’s All-American out of high school.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal