Louisville representation at the Masters

By Conner Farrell–

The first week in April is a heralded time for golfers and fans across the world as perhaps the most famous tournament of all begins, the Masters.

The Masters is the first of four major championships in professional golf and is the only tourney in which the same golf course is used each year. This course is located in Augusta, Georgia at the Augusta National Golf Course.

This year’s tourney has some local flavor to it as Louisville native Justin Thomas and U of L graduate Adam Hadwin are among its participants.

Thomas, who is a graduate of Louisville’s St. Xavier high school, has been a rising name within the sport since turning pro in 2013. The 23 year old, who is appearing in his second tournament at Augusta is tied for 20th in the event as of April, 7 with a score of 73.

Hadwin, who graduated from U of L in 2009, is appearing in his first Masters tourney as a professional. During his time at U of L, Hadwin was honored as an All-American honorable mention for the 2009 season. The Canadian native is tied for 29th as of April, 7 with a score of 75.

Both Thomas and Hadwin look to compete with the biggest names the sport has to offer. For both these golfers the connection to the city of Louisville runs deep and on perhaps the brightest stage in the sport, the two are showcasing their talent well and are making the city proud.