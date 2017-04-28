- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
- Men’s tennis takes down Notre Dame for ACC tournament win
- Crawford named next law school dean
- John Schnatter resigns from athletics board
- Louisville eats: The best restaurants in the city
- Women’s tennis advances in ACC Championships
- U of L considers separating from its medical center
- Men’s tennis heads to the ACC Championships
- U of L Foundation approves its first line-item budget
Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray–
Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight victory in the 5-4 win over Toledo (14-28). Sophomore Josh Stowers had a career day, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of home runs. Junior Brendan McKay earned the win, pitching eight innings and allowing his first multi-homer game of 2017.
R Adolph sent a solo shot to right-center to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Senior Colin Lyman singled with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.
The teams combined for two hits over the next two innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Stowers homered to left to tie the game at one.
Toledo rocked McKay in the top of the seventh with a three-run shot to left field. The Cardinal ace responded by striking out two batters to end the inning.
Stowers countered in the bottom of the seventh inning with a three-run homer of his own to tie the game at four.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, McKay single allowed junior Devin Hairston to reach third base. Junior Drew Ellis’ sac-fly brought home the game winning run.
Junior Sam Bordner stepped on the mound in the ninth inning and recorded the save. Game two will be played on April 29 at 1 p.m.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal
About Dalton Ray
Related Posts
Latest News
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s tennis...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight...
- Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia
By Dalton Ray– Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past...
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
By Dalton Ray– For the fourth consecutive year and 10th time...
- Brittany Read’s career day not enough to save women’s lacrosse in ACCs
By Dalton Ray– Women’s lacrosse suffered heartbreak in their 13-12...
- Women’s tennis bounced in the ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– In the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament,...
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth...
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 101
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Students greeted by Confederate eyesore
By Nick Amon — As the fall semester approaches...
- August 19, 2016
- 24
- trade bearings says:
- Getta Wright says: