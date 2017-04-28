Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo

By Dalton Ray–

Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight victory in the 5-4 win over Toledo (14-28). Sophomore Josh Stowers had a career day, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a pair of home runs. Junior Brendan McKay earned the win, pitching eight innings and allowing his first multi-homer game of 2017.

R Adolph sent a solo shot to right-center to give the Rockets a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Senior Colin Lyman singled with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

The teams combined for two hits over the next two innings. In the bottom of the fifth, Stowers homered to left to tie the game at one.

Toledo rocked McKay in the top of the seventh with a three-run shot to left field. The Cardinal ace responded by striking out two batters to end the inning.

Stowers countered in the bottom of the seventh inning with a three-run homer of his own to tie the game at four.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, McKay single allowed junior Devin Hairston to reach third base. Junior Drew Ellis’ sac-fly brought home the game winning run.

Junior Sam Bordner stepped on the mound in the ninth inning and recorded the save. Game two will be played on April 29 at 1 p.m.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal