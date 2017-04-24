Home   >   Sports   >   Basketball   >   Jaylen Johnson will sign an agent, will not return to Louisville

By on April 24, 2017

By Dalton Ray–

Men’s basketball’s junior forward Jaylen Johnson will declare for the NBA Draft and sign an agent. Johnson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana on April 19 for an incident that took place in March. The charge led to a $260 fine.

Johnson started 22 games this season, averaging eight points and 5.8 rebounds a game. He is not currently projected to be drafted.

Sophomores Donovan Mitchell and Deng Adel have also declared for the NBA Draft, but have not signed an agent.

