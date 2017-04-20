Former U of L executives dodge federal prosecution

By Kyeland Jackson —

The U.S. attorneys office reportedly chose not to prosecute former U of L executives accused of misusing federal funds.

First reported by the Courier-Journal, David Dunn, Priscilla Hancock and Russell Bessette learned of the federal government’s decision Wednesday.

U of L first revealed FBI were investigating the former executives December 2015, placing the employees on paid leave. By July 2016, Dunn and Hancock earned over $500,000 in paid leave.

The university did not have a comment at the time of this article.

Hancock retired Oct. 1. Dunn was released from the university with a $1.15 million agreement.