- U of L meets NCAA, expects decision and possible punishment within months
- Former U of L executives dodge federal prosecution
- Top 10 tips for incoming freshmen to know
- Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” could be best album of the summer
- Creating the dream year for U of L athletics
- Former U of L linebacker killed Thursday
- John Schnatter rips U of L athletics
- Basketball’s Matz Stockman to transfer
- Who would go on U of L’s basketball Mt. Rushmore?
- ‘Life’ movie is 2017’s thrilling, frustrating version of ‘Alien’
Former U of L executives dodge federal prosecution
By Kyeland Jackson —
The U.S. attorneys office reportedly chose not to prosecute former U of L executives accused of misusing federal funds.
First reported by the Courier-Journal, David Dunn, Priscilla Hancock and Russell Bessette learned of the federal government’s decision Wednesday.
U of L first revealed FBI were investigating the former executives December 2015, placing the employees on paid leave. By July 2016, Dunn and Hancock earned over $500,000 in paid leave.
The university did not have a comment at the time of this article.
Hancock retired Oct. 1. Dunn was released from the university with a $1.15 million agreement.