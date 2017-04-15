Football’s Kyle Bolin to transfer

By Bradley McClelland–

Football’s junior quarterback Kyle Bolin will transfer from U of L after graduation in May. The Lexington Native will be able to play immediately and has no school restrictions.

Bolin played in 21 games during his career at U of L, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 2,104 yards.

Bolin did not play in the spring game.

“This has been the plan the whole spring and that’s why my reps have been limited,” Bolin said. “I can’t thank Coach Petrino, the university, and the whole city enough. But I sat down with my family and we decided this is the best decision for me because I do want to continue to play

Bolin has already visited the University of Cincinnati.

Photo by Austin Lassell / The Louisville Cardinal