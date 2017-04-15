- Former U of L linebacker killed Thursday
- John Schnatter rips U of L athletics
- Basketball’s Matz Stockman to transfer
- Who would go on U of L’s basketball Mt. Rushmore?
- ‘Life’ movie is 2017’s thrilling, frustrating version of ‘Alien’
- Panic! At The Disco panics KFC Yum! Center in best way
- U of L joins dozens of schools hacked in 2017
- Hacked: Professors speak out about tax breach
- Updated: Hackers steal university employee tax info
- Survivors and allies “take back the night”
Football’s Kyle Bolin to transfer
By Bradley McClelland–
Football’s junior quarterback Kyle Bolin will transfer from U of L after graduation in May. The Lexington Native will be able to play immediately and has no school restrictions.
Bolin played in 21 games during his career at U of L, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 2,104 yards.
Bolin did not play in the spring game.
“This has been the plan the whole spring and that’s why my reps have been limited,” Bolin said. “I can’t thank Coach Petrino, the university, and the whole city enough. But I sat down with my family and we decided this is the best decision for me because I do want to continue to play
Bolin has already visited the University of Cincinnati.
Photo by Austin Lassell / The Louisville Cardinal