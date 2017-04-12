Errors erode softball, Cards trounced by Kentucky

By Dalton Ray–

Striving for their 20th series win, softball was smothered 10-1 by rival Kentucky. The No. 21 Wildcats used two separate four-run innings and a shinning defensive performance to tie the series at 19-19. Louisville couldn’t get out of their own way, as three of their four errors allowed runs.

Coach Sandy Pearsall said once they opened the flood gate for Kentucky, UK took advantage.

“We have to find a way to put more runs on the board. We kind of cleaned up our defense coming into today, but we had some struggles today,” Pearsall said. “It comes down to consistency from our pitching staff.”

Fielding hardships

In the top of the first inning, an error by Alison Szydlowski advanced UK runners to first and second base. A double-play with the bases loaded help keep the Cats to only one run.

The next inning, Kentucky’s Brooklin Hinz stole second after a bobbled catch. Another error allowed Hinz to score one batter later, giving Kentucky a 2-0 lead.

The Cats scored their third unearned run during the four-run third inning. Of Kentucky’s first six runs, half were allowed by errors.

Mound shuffling

Hensley started the game for U of L and pitched two innings. The sophomore allowed two runs, one earned and one unearned.

Becker replaced Hensley in the third inning and allowed back-to-back doubles. Kentucky ended the inning with four runs and Hensley stepped back on the mound in the fourth.

Hensley allowed one hit between the fourth and fifth innings.

Cardinal bats go M.I.A.

In the first four innings, Louisville only recorded two hits. The only runner to advance to scoring position during that stretch was in the first inning.

Hensley tried her best to give the Cardinals CPR, roping a double to left-center in the bottom of the fifth. Jenna Jordan mirrored Hensley’s double and her RBI scored Louisville’s lone run.

In the sixth, Louisville needed two runs to keep the game alive but couldn’t muster a base hit.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal