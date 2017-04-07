Early enrollee C.J. Avery adjusting to college ball this spring

By: Jeff Milby

Adjusting to college life is difficult for any freshman. Football’s C.J. Avery enrolled early and the transition on the field hasn’t been much of a challenge.

“I don’t think it’s overwhelming,” Avery said. “I feel like I had a pretty good football I.Q. coming in, so it’s helped me with the new playbook.”

Avery graduated early from Grenada High School in Greanada, Mississippi and chose Louisville over SEC powers Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. While his classmates back home are planning out their prom outfits, 18-year-old Avery is learning his role in defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon’s system.

“I’m playing what I played in high school, kind of like an outside linebacker, safety,” Avery said. “I’m doing a lot of covering now, a lot of blitzing, and just coming in and playing in the box. I’m comfortable with that.”

Coming out of high school, Avery was rated as a four-star recruit by multiple recruiting services. ESPN ranked him the No. 78 player in the country, making Avery the highest ranked player to come to Louisville in Bobby Petrino’s second stint as head coach.

With the first two weeks of his college career out of the way, Avery knows that the life of a college athlete requires a strong work ethic.

“(I’ve been) getting in the weight room, going at it everyday,” Avery said. “Don’t take (any) days off.”

As for what his hard work will bring him, Avery hopes to just make his presence known.

“That’s my mentality coming in here, is being the impact,” Avery said.