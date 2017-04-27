Crawford named next law school dean

By Shelby Brown–

Professor Colin Crawford will be the dean of Brandeis School of Law, effective Jan. 1, 2018, pending board approval.

Crawford says he is honored to join U of L’s community as the next law dean.

“Louisville and Brandeis have long and impressive traditions, and I look forward to building upon the solid foundation laid by my predecessors,” Crawford said. “The chance to work with Louisville faculty, staff, students, alums and the larger community is an unparalleled and very special opportunity indeed.”

Interim Provost Dale Billingsley says he looks forward to Crawford’s arrival.

“His extensive research, global view and focus on finding solutions to important and current legal issues are a perfect fit for U of L,” Billingsley said.

Crawford will be taking over from Interim law school dean Susan Duncan. Duncan said Brandeis and the university were “facing tough budgetary times” back in March. Last month the law school dealt with low bar exam passing rates, declining enrollment and imbalanced spending.

Crawford holds the title of Robert C. Cudd Professor of Environmental Law and directs both the International Development Studies in the School of Liberal Arts and the Payson Graduate Program in Global Development in the School of Law at Tulane University. Crawford has taught and lectured worldwide.

“For me, this is a homecoming of sorts,” he said. “My father was born and partly raised in western Kentucky and the state has always had a special place in my heart.”

Photo provided by Tulane University Law School