Brittany Read’s career day not enough to save women’s lacrosse in ACCs

By Dalton Ray–

Women’s lacrosse suffered heartbreak in their 13-12 overtime loss to Virginia in the ACC tournament. Sophomore Meghan Siverson led Louisville with three goals, but 12 turnovers crippled the Cardinals.

“We left our heart on the field tonight but needed a little more grit to secure the win,” coach Kellie Young said.

The game began with three scoring runs in the opening 10 minutes, leading to a 5-3 Cardinal lead. Both defenses started to set in the final 15 minutes, only allowing four goals.

Virginia tied the game at seven with a goal just before halftime.

Siverson started the second half with a goal, but the Cavaliers scored three straight goals to take a 10-8 lead. Siverson recorded two yellow cards, leading to her ejection in the second half.

The Cards battled back, using goals from sophomore Ellise Koehl, senior Hannah Koloski and junior Taylor Webster. At the 9:40 mark, U of L owned a 12-10 lead.

UVA’s Kelly Reese tied the game at 12 with just over a minute left to play. Louisville won during the draw control following the goal, but Virginia forced a turnover.

The Cavs won the draw and Kasey Behr’s third goal of the game sealed the victory for Virginia.

Junior Brittany Read finished the game with 15 saves, the second highest in her career.

A win over the Cavs would have likely secured a NCAA tournament spot for the Cardinals, but U of L will now have to wait for their fate to be decided on April 30.

File photo / The Louisville Cardinal-