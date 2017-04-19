Brief: Jaylen Johnson pleads guilty to pot possession, fined

By Shelby Brown–

U of L men’s basketball player Jaylen Johnson pleaded guilty to marijuana possession in Woodford County April 17. He must pay a $260 fine, as reported by WDRB. Johnson will appear in court again April 24 to prove he paid the fine.

Police pulled Johnson over March 22 for not having a visible license plate. According to officers, the vehicle smelled of marijuana and they reported they found some hidden in a Gatorade bottle in the car.

Johnson played every game of the past season, and has announced he will make himself eligible for the NBA draft. Since he has not hired an agent that allows him to return to the team next year if he isn’t drafted.

This story will be updated.