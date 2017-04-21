Brendan McKay fumbles as baseball loses to Duke

By Mike Gilpatrick–

For the third time this season, No. 2 Louisville drops a Friday game. The Cards lost 5-3 against the Duke Blue Devils.

Brendan McKay wasn’t sharp in his ninth start, giving up five earned runs on six hits in his six innings pitched.

The Cards found themselves in a 3-0 deficit going into the fourth inning.

Junior Drew Ellis launched a bomb to left in a 2-1 count to score McKay. In the sixth inning, Ellis hit another homer to left, pushing his season total to nine.

Louisville moves to 31-6 (15-4). Originally scheduled as a double-header, game two has been moved to April 22 at 3 p.m.

Junior RHP Kade McClure gets the nod, hoping to win his fifth contest.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal