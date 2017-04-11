Basketball’s Matz Stockman to transfer

By Dalton Ray–

Basketball’s junior center Matz Stockman will transfer to Minnestoa, according to the university. The Norway native will sit out the 2017-2018 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Stockman played in 44 games in three seasons, totaling 94 points and 70 rebounds.

“I’ve had a great time at Louisville the last three years. I’ve learned a lot, gotten to know a great many people and have become very close with our coaches and players. I’m incredibly grateful for my time here,” Stockman said.

Coach Rick Pitino’s son Richard is the head coach at Minnesota.

“Matz has been a great team member with our basketball team and we appreciate his efforts. Transferring to Minnesota is a great move for him, as he’ll have an opportunity to make an immediate impact when he becomes eligible to play,” Pitino said.

