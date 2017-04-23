- Men’s basketball lands UConn transfer
Baseball wins series over Duke with a shutout victory
By Bradley McClelland–
Second-ranked baseball defeated Duke by score of 10-0, moving Louisville to 33-6 (17-4). The Cardinals have won all seven series against ACC teams.
In the second inning, juniors Brendan McKay and Drew Ellis recorded singles and advanced an extra base due to a throwing error. Junior Devin Mann doubled to score both runners. Sophomore Zeke Pinkham’s double stretched the lead to three.
“The crooked number (in the second inning) was good for us,” coach Dan McDonnell said.
McDonnel told his team Duke’s pitcher Ryan Day wasn’t going down without a fight.
“I warned our guys that (Day) is tough. I saw him pitch seven shutout innings against Miami at Miami. He really frustrates hitters you don’t make complete contact, but we did enough,” McDonnell said.
U of L went on a dry spell until the seventh inning where they scored seven runs in the inning. The rally came thanks to two-run RBIs from freshman Justin Lavey and senior Colin Lyman.
On the mound, freshman Nick Bennett pitched seven shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out five batters. Bennett introduced a new pitch into his repertoire today, the cutter.
“I started working on it on Tuesday with coach (Roger) Williams, he sent me a text saying lets work on a cutter. He had me throwing it to the first batter today” Bennett said.
Louisville travels to Eastern Kentucky on April 25.
Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal