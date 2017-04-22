Baseball ends two-game skid with win over Duke

By Mike Gilpatrick–

After losing their past two games, No. 2 baseball defeated the Duke Blue Devils 7-5. Junior Kade McClure gave up four runs before being taken out in the fourth. Louisville scored all runs in the second inning.

In the bottom of the second inning, loaded bases allowed Louisville to scored runs on singles. Four Cardinals recorded RBIs, including juniors Brendan McKay, Devin Hairston and Drew Ellis. At the end of the inning, Louisville led 7-0.

Duke rallied in the fourth inning, forcing McClure out of the game with four runs.

Junior Adam Wolf entered the game, and pitched two innings before giving up another run. Sophomore Sam Bordner replaced him soon after.

Junior Lincoln Henzman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to end the game and record his 12th save. With the win, the Cards move to 31-6 (15-4). Louisville looks to win the series April 23 at 1 p.m. Freshman Nick Bennett looks to notch his fourth win against Duke’s Ryan Day.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal