Baseball annihilates Toledo for seventh straight win

By Dalton Ray–

An offensive field day led to second-ranked baseball’s 17-2 victory over Toledo (14-30) as the Rockets used six pitchers. Toledo walked 10 batters and hit another six. The 17 runs is Louisville’s third-highest showing of the season.

“I really liked our consistency and how professional (we) are. I love how we show up on Sundays: focused and ready to play,” coach Dan McDonnell said. “Our kids are locked in and committed … it’s fun coaching this group.”

Junior Brendan McKay slapped two home runs while senior Colin Lyman recorded a career-high five RBIs on a 4-for-4 afternoon. Freshman Nick Bennett (5-0) went four innings, sitting down four and allowed two runs.

Scoring early

Lyman drove in a pair in the second and sophomore Zeke Pinkham added a RBI before the turn of the inning. McKay’s first homer helped the Cards earn a 5-0 lead by the end of the third.

Scoring often

Sophomore Devin Mann drove home three runs on a double in the fourth inning. In the fifth, an error allowed another pair of Cardinals to cross the plate. McKay continued his torment of opposing pitchers, hitting his sixth home run of the week.

An error by the Rockets led to another Louisville duo crossing the plate, U of L’s six run of the fifth inning.

Insurance runs

Toledo displayed signs of limping to the finish line while down 14-2 in the sixth inning. Lyman’s single with the bases load gave Louisville a 16-2 lead. Freshman Jake Snider singled after Lyman’s triple, scoring Louisville’s final run.

Photos by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal