- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
- Men’s tennis takes down Notre Dame for ACC tournament win
- Crawford named next law school dean
- John Schnatter resigns from athletics board
- Louisville eats: The best restaurants in the city
- Women’s tennis advances in ACC Championships
- U of L considers separating from its medical center
- Men’s tennis heads to the ACC Championships
- U of L Foundation approves its first line-item budget
Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown–
Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars Smith will serve as acting dean for Brandeis School of Law. Smith’s term will extend July 1 until Dec. 31. At that time, Colin Crawford takes over as permanent dean.
“I am grateful to Professor Smith for his willingness to take on this assignment and have every confidence that the school is in good hands as it transitions to the deanship of Colin Crawford beginning on Jan. 1, 2018,” Billingsley said.
Before her candidacy for the full time position was removed, interim dean Susan Duncan served Brandeis for five years. University of Mississippi’s law school offered Duncan a position as dean.
Smith is a Brandeis professor specializing in intellectual property, business and commercial law.
This article will be updated.
About Shelby Brown
Related Posts
Latest News
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s tennis...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth straight...
- Softball uses huge sixth inning to defeat Virginia
By Dalton Ray– Sophomore Megan Hensley lifted softball (27-17) past...
- Women’s golf headed to NCAA Regionals for fourth straight year
By Dalton Ray– For the fourth consecutive year and 10th time...
- Brittany Read’s career day not enough to save women’s lacrosse in ACCs
By Dalton Ray– Women’s lacrosse suffered heartbreak in their 13-12...
- Women’s tennis bounced in the ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– In the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament,...
- Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan
By Shelby Brown– Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor...
- Third-ranked Virginia forces men’s tennis to bow out of ACC tourney
By Dalton Ray– Facing the defending national champions, men’s...
- Josh Stowers records four RBIs as baseball squeezes by Toledo
By Dalton Ray– Second-ranked baseball (36-6) recorded their fifth...
- What, what, what are you wearing?: Ramsey goes racist
BRUH. If you don’t believe in treating all...
- October 29, 2015
- 101
- ‘By the people, for the people’: Building MOSSCon from the ground up
MORE: Read this article in Albanian. Laijmifundit.al, Telegrafi.com and Digjitale.com all adapted Louisvillecardinal.com’s coverage. By Simon...
- May 13, 2013
- 33
- Students greeted by Confederate eyesore
By Nick Amon — As the fall semester approaches...
- August 19, 2016
- 24
- trade bearings says:
- Getta Wright says: