Acting law dean chosen to replace Duncan

By Shelby Brown–

Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced Professor Lars Smith will serve as acting dean for Brandeis School of Law. Smith’s term will extend July 1 until Dec. 31. At that time, Colin Crawford takes over as permanent dean.

“I am grateful to Professor Smith for his willingness to take on this assignment and have every confidence that the school is in good hands as it transitions to the deanship of Colin Crawford beginning on Jan. 1, 2018,” Billingsley said.

Before her candidacy for the full time position was removed, interim dean Susan Duncan served Brandeis for five years. University of Mississippi’s law school offered Duncan a position as dean.

Smith is a Brandeis professor specializing in intellectual property, business and commercial law.

This article will be updated.