Women’s basketball has trio named to All-ACC Team

By Dalton Ray–

Juniors Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore and sophomore Asia Durr have earned all-conference honors, announced Feb. 28. Voted by ACC media members and sports information directors, Hines-Allen and Durr were selected to the first team and Moore was placed on the second team.

Hines-Allen is now a back-to-back member of the All-ACC First Team. With 13 double-doubles, the forward is averaging 13.5 points per game while grabbing 9.1 rebounds per. Hines-Allen is fourth in the conference in rebounds and leads the league in defensive rebounds with 6.3.

Durr’s team-high 18.3 points per game is good for third in the ACC. Durr’s 95 made 3-pointers is the highest in the league and places her fifth all-time for threes made in a season.

Moore has five 20-point outings while averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The wing has been selected to the All-ACC team each year as a Cardinal. With 410 career assists, Moore ranks ninth in Louisville history.

Louisville is the only team to have three All-ACC selects.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal