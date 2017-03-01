- Women’s basketball has trio named to All-ACC Team
- SGA candidates deny rumors of PAC support
- Foundation bars employee agreements until forensic audit completes
- SGA election ballots clog under new system
- The next face of Louisville lacrosse: Meghan Siverson
- The Cardinal endorses Vishnu Tirumala for SGA President
- International Roundtable starts conversations over dinner
- RaiseRED brings over $450,000 to oncology and hematology research
- “Get Out” thrills, rejuvenates horror genre
- Importance of Mariya Moore and Briahanna Jackson shown in win over Virginia
By Dalton Ray–
Juniors Myisha Hines-Allen and Mariya Moore and sophomore Asia Durr have earned all-conference honors, announced Feb. 28. Voted by ACC media members and sports information directors, Hines-Allen and Durr were selected to the first team and Moore was placed on the second team.
Hines-Allen is now a back-to-back member of the All-ACC First Team. With 13 double-doubles, the forward is averaging 13.5 points per game while grabbing 9.1 rebounds per. Hines-Allen is fourth in the conference in rebounds and leads the league in defensive rebounds with 6.3.
Durr’s team-high 18.3 points per game is good for third in the ACC. Durr’s 95 made 3-pointers is the highest in the league and places her fifth all-time for threes made in a season.
Moore has five 20-point outings while averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists. The wing has been selected to the All-ACC team each year as a Cardinal. With 410 career assists, Moore ranks ninth in Louisville history.
Louisville is the only team to have three All-ACC selects.
Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal