Women’s basketball squeaks by NC State in quaterfinals

By Dalton Ray–

In thrilling fashion, No. 14 women’s basketball (27-6, 12-4) defeated NC State (22-8, 12-4) by a score of 59-58. A pair of free throws from junior Myisha Hines-Allen with 19 seconds to play gave Louisville the late lead.

After a timeout, the Wolfpack’s Miah Spencer missed a jump shot with three seconds left. DD Rogers gathered the offensive rebound but failed to convert on the put-back. With the win, Louisville avenged their overtime loss against NC State in February.

Leading the way for U of L, sophomore Asia Durr finished the game with 28 points. The hero of the match, Hines-Allen, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Only four other Cardinals scored and three combined for seven points.

Against Clemson, Louisville used a big first quarter to separate themselves from the Tigers. Against the Wolfpack, the first quarter nearly cost U of L the game. Using a 10-3 run midway through the quarter, NC State led 28-18 after one.

Louisville’s defense stepped up in the second quarter, holding State to six points on 3-of-17 shooting.

Durr carried Louisville in the first half, scoring 21 of Louisville’s 32 points. For NC State, Spence’s 16 points led the Wolfpack to a 34-32 lead.

Louisville used points in the paint to their advantage during the second half, outscoring the NC State 18-8. Scoring only two points in the first 20 minutes, Hines-Allen scored 14 points in the second half.

Louisville held a 47-46 lead at the start of the fourth quarter but fatigue began to set in as both teams combined for 4-of-15 shooting.

A jump shot from junior Mariya Moore extended Louisville’s lead to four with 2:39 to play.

A two-minute scoring drought followed for U of L as the Wolfpack’s Dominique Wilson nailed a three to give State the 58-57 lead.

Fouled by a Rogers, Hines-Allen clinched the win at the line for the Cards.

Louisville won the rebounding battle, shot a higher field goal percentage and was more efficient at the free throw line. However, turnovers nearly handed NC State the win as Louisville committed 17 to the Wolfpack’s six.

Advancing to the semifinals for the third straight year, Louisville will face the winner of top-seed Notre Dame (27-3, 15-1) and Virginia (19-10, 7-9).