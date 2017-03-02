Women’s basketball blows by Clemson in ACC tournament

By Dalton Ray–

After receiving a bye in the first round of the conference tournament, No. 14 women’s basketball (26-6, 12-4) dismantled Clemson (15-16, 3-13) 68-46. The Cardinals shot 17 percent from three, but held the Tigers to 28 percent shooting from the field.

With 17 points from junior Myisha Hines-Allen and sophomore Asia Durr, U of L shot at least 50 percent in three quarters.

Louisville dominated Clemson in the first quarter, outscoring the Tigers 24-4. The Cards scored eight points off six forced turnovers and finished the quarter with 14 points in the paint.

From the seven minute mark to the four minute mark, Clemson went on a 9-1 run to make the score 29-13. Nelly Perry scored six points in the quarter. At the half, Louisville led 34-18.

Like in the first quarter, Hines-Allen and Durr accounted for 14 points. Shooting 7-for-13 from the field, Louisville allowed Clemson to score 10 points in paint.

Entering the fourth with a 52-36 lead, the Cardinals forced Clemson to 3-for-14 shooting to secure the win.

Perry, Aliyah Collier and Danielle Edwards combined for 20 points for Clemson, but shot 7-of-34 from the field.

For U of L, freshman Jazmine Jones scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench.

The Cards have a rematch against North Carolina State (22-7, 12-4) in the quarterfinals March 3 at 11 a.m.