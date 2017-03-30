Don't Miss
Three U of L students held up in robbery near Cardinal Towne
By Shelby Brown on March 30, 2017
By Shelby Brown–
Three female U of L students were held up in a home invasion March 30 near 3rd and Bloom Street.
“They claim an African American male broke into their home and brandished a handgun,” U of L spokesperson John Drees said.
The students flagged down a ULPD officer after the suspect fled. The incident was reported the Louisville Metro Police Department who have taken the lead on the case.
A rave alert was issued to U of L students regarding the incident at 5:37 p.m.
LMPD could not be reached for comment.
This story is developing.