Three U of L students held up in robbery near Cardinal Towne

By Shelby Brown–

Three female U of L students were held up in a home invasion March 30 near 3rd and Bloom Street.

“They claim an African American male broke into their home and brandished a handgun,” U of L spokesperson John Drees said.

The students flagged down a ULPD officer after the suspect fled. The incident was reported the Louisville Metro Police Department who have taken the lead on the case.

A rave alert was issued to U of L students regarding the incident at 5:37 p.m.

LMPD could not be reached for comment.

This story is developing.