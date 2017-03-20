Softball sweeps Pittsburgh to win fifth straight

By Jordan Shim-

Softball (18-7) swept their first series of the season, defeating Pittsburgh (14-11) 8-2. After losing five straight games, the Cards have won the last 10 of 11.

Final score: Louisville- 8, Pittsburgh- 2

Stats:

Senior Maryssa Becker earned her 13th win of the season. She pitched seven innings, allowing four hits and striking out nine.

Five Cardinals finished the game with two hits.

Junior Jamie Soles went 2-for-3 while freshman Caitlin Ferguson went 2-for-4. Both tallied two RBIs and scored two runs.

Junior Jordan McNary, redshirt junior Nicole Pufahl and Becker each batted in a run.

Rundown:

After two scoreless innings, Louisville got it going in the third. Sophomore Megan Hensley started with a single. Soles singled to bat in Hensley, who had advanced to third on junior Jenna Jordan’s groundout. Singles by Ferguson and McNary loaded the bases. Becker singled to bring home Soles to make it 2-0. Pufahl fouled out to left field, but Ferguson tagged from third to give the Cards a three-run advantage.

Pitt responded with two runs. Hannah Edwards bunt singled to begin the fourth inning. Olivia Gray walked to put runners on first and second. Kaitlin Manuel batted in Edwards with a RBI single. Valerie Ortega grounded out to second, but Gray scored to make it a one-run game.

U of L chalked another run in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-2. Junior Alison Szydlowski ran all the way to third after a fielding error. Hensley reached base on a fielder’s choice after Pitt tried to throw out Szydlowski, but she was able to score.

The Cards cemented the win in the sixth inning. Hensley singled with two outs. Freshman Celene Funke replaced Hensley as the pinch runner then immediately stole second. Jordan walked putting runners on first and second. Soles’ single batted in Funke making it 5-2. Ferguson’s two-RBI single made it 7-2. McNary hit in the final run of the game with a single.