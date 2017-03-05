Softball drops final game of Red & Black Classic in extra innings

By Jordan Shim-

On the final day of the Red & Black Classic, softball (12-7) was defeated by Indiana State (8-6) in a back and forth battle.

Final score: Indiana State 8, Louisville 6

Stat Leaders:

Redshirt junior Nicole Pufahl goes 2-for-5 at the plate with a run, a home run and two RBIs

Senior Tiarra Sanabria bats 2-for-5 with a RBI and triple

Sophomore Megan Hensley (4-3) bats 2-for-3 and pitched three innings with three strikeouts

Rundown:

Pufahl hit her second home run of the season as U of L scored three runs in the second inning.

Indiana State responded by loading the bases and scoring two runs in the top of the third.

The Sycamores tallied more two runs in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Louisville regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Indiana State tied the game again at 5-5 in the seventh inning.

In extra innings, the Sycamores took advantage of an error in the eighth by scoring three runs to take an 8-5 lead.

Pufahl drove in Szydlowski to get one back, but Indiana State retired the next three batters to end the game.

Photo by Terrance Moore / The Louisville Cardinal