Softball downs Wisconsin-Green Bay and Bowling Green
By Matt Bradshaw and Dalton Ray–
On day two of the Red and Black tournament, softball (12-6) defeated Wisconsin-Green Bay (1-5) and Bowling Green (7-10).
Wisconsin-Green Bay, 4-3
Stat leaders:
- Sophomore Megan Hensley (4-2) allowed no earned runs while striking out six
- Redshirt junior Nicole Pufahl goes 2-for-2 with an RBI
- Senior Maryssa Becker hits 1-for-3 with an RBI
Rundown:
Green Bay started the game quickly, getting three hits and a run in the top of the first. Louisville answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.
In the third, Ferguson doubled then Becker drove the freshman in, giving the Cards a 2-1 lead.
Louisville drove in two runs in the sixth to widen the lead 4-1.
Green Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, threatening to make a comeback. They scored two runs due to an infield blunder by Louisville, making the score 4-3. Hensley closed the game out by striking out the final two batters.
Bowling Green, 1-0
State leaders:
- Senior Jordan McNary bats 2-for-3
- Becker (8-4) records 10 strikeouts in seven innings and goes 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run
Rundown:
A pitching duel between Becker and BG’s Brooke Parker (0-3), the two used different styles on the mound.
Becker went with a power mindset and only allowed two hits, throwing 107 pitches and sitting down 10. Parker chose a more methioctical approach by playing to her defense. Parker had five fly-outs and eight ground-outs on 87 pitches.
Becker got the best of Parker, going yard in the top of the fourth inning.
With a full count in the top of the seventh inning, Becker struckout Hannah Giammarino to clinch the win.