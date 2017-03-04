Softball downs Wisconsin-Green Bay and Bowling Green

By Matt Bradshaw and Dalton Ray–

On day two of the Red and Black tournament, softball (12-6) defeated Wisconsin-Green Bay (1-5) and Bowling Green (7-10).

Wisconsin-Green Bay, 4-3

Stat leaders:

Sophomore Megan Hensley (4-2) allowed no earned runs while striking out six

Redshirt junior Nicole Pufahl goes 2-for-2 with an RBI

Senior Maryssa Becker hits 1-for-3 with an RBI

Rundown:

Green Bay started the game quickly, getting three hits and a run in the top of the first. Louisville answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the inning.

In the third, Ferguson doubled then Becker drove the freshman in, giving the Cards a 2-1 lead.

Louisville drove in two runs in the sixth to widen the lead 4-1.

Green Bay loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the seventh, threatening to make a comeback. They scored two runs due to an infield blunder by Louisville, making the score 4-3. Hensley closed the game out by striking out the final two batters.

Bowling Green, 1-0

State leaders:

Senior Jordan McNary bats 2-for-3

Becker (8-4) records 10 strikeouts in seven innings and goes 2-for-3 at the plate with a home run

Rundown:

A pitching duel between Becker and BG’s Brooke Parker (0-3), the two used different styles on the mound.

Becker went with a power mindset and only allowed two hits, throwing 107 pitches and sitting down 10. Parker chose a more methioctical approach by playing to her defense. Parker had five fly-outs and eight ground-outs on 87 pitches.

Becker got the best of Parker, going yard in the top of the fourth inning.

With a full count in the top of the seventh inning, Becker struckout Hannah Giammarino to clinch the win.