Recipes to put spring in your step
By Madison Thompson–
Spring style does not have to be limited to fashion and décor, it may also be celebrated in meals. Here is a list of snacks which will help you celebrate spring to the fullest.
Spring strawberry salad with chicken:
Two large boneless, chopped chicken breasts
Two tablespoons olive oil
One bunch fresh spinach
Two tablespoons of balsamic vinaigrette salad dressing
Four oz. crumbled feta cheese
One package of candied pecans
Sunday best fruit salad:
One oz. can pineapple chunks
Two apples, cored and peeled
One oz. can peach pie filling
Two bananas, peeled and diced
Three kiwis
One pint of strawberries
Raspberry orange smoothie:
One peeled banana
Two oz. raspberries
One cara cara orange
One tsp. acai berry
One cup water
Three tbs. cashews
One cup ice
Creamy ginger green smoothie:
Two handfuls organic spinach
Half an avocado
One banana
One cup filtered water
One tbs. tahini
Two pitted dates
One tbs. fresh ginger root
Juice of one lemon
Skinny pineapple smoothie:
One cup frozen pineapple
Half a banana
Half cup of crushed ice
Half cup vanilla yogurt or Greek vanilla yogurt
One and a half cup fat free milk or coconut milk