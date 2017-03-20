No. 1 baseball sweeps Boston College

By Jordan Shim–

The top-ranked baseball team (19-0) completed their fourth consecutive sweep, defeating Boston College (6-11) 5-3. The 19-game win streak is the longest in the school’s history.

Final score: Louisville- 5, Boston- 3

Stats:

Junior Devin Hairston went 2-for-4 with a double and scored a run.

Junior Brendan McKay went 1-for-3 with 2 runs.

Senior Colin Lyman went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.

Freshman Nick Bennett won his third game of the season. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and striking out six.

Rundown:

In the top of the second inning, the Eagles struck first with Brian Dempsey’s RBI single to left field.

U of L tied the game in the bottom of the second from sophomore Josh Stowers’ sac fly to right field, scoring junior Drew Ellis.

In the third, sophomore Zeke Pinkham reached base on a fielding error. Another error by the Eagles allowed Hairston to reach first and Pinkham to score.

In the top of the fourth, Anthony Maselli’s sac fly to left field allowed Bigras to tag from third and tie the game at 2-2.

U of L took a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning after a fielding error allowed McKay to score.

With two outs in bottom of the seventh, Hairston’s single and back-to-back walks loaded the bases. Lyman’s single drove home both Hairston and McKay to give Louisville a 5-2.

Boston College pulled one back in the eighth. Casey reached base on a fielding error. Martellini followed up with a single and a Bigras walk. Adams reached base on a fielder’s choice and batted in Casey from third.