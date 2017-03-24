Men’s tennis falls to Florida State

By Dalton Ray–

Featured on WatchESPN, No. 29 Florida State defeated No. 34 men’s tennis 4-0. Louisville moves to 11-4 and drops to 2-2 in conference. Playing outside for the first team this season, the Cardinals struggled adjusting.

“We need to play better outdoor tennis. They exploited that we’ve played indoors for a long time. (Florida State) played well,” coach Rex Ecarma said. “Bottom line, they played more offense than us.”

The Cardinals No. 22 doubles team of Sean Donohue and Parker Wynn won on court one. The Seminoles took the final two courts to earn the doubles point.

FSU dominated in singles, winning the first three courts in two sets to clinch the victory. Donohue was the only Cardinal to win a set, 7-6.

The match was suspended once FSU sealed the fourth point as three courts didn’t finish playing.

Louisville hosts Miami and Belmont on March 26.

Photo by Jeff Reinking / Louisville Athletics