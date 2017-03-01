Men’s swimming moves to second place in day two of ACC Champioships

By Matt Bradshaw—

Men’s swimming and diving jumped from eighth to second place during the second day of racing at the 2017 ACC Championships.

Louisville was second with 402.5 points, trailing first place NC State at 471. Virginia Tech sits in third with 384, followed by Notre Dame (365.5) and Florida State (337).

“We always want more, but overall, a very good day for us,” said coach Arthur Albiero. “The prelim session was outstanding in that it set us up for very important points in the finals. In fact, Marcelo Acosta set a school record in the 500-free this morning.”

Zach Harting finished fifth in the 500 free A-final with a 4:16.67, out-touching teammate Marcelo Acosta who went 4:16.68 for sixth. In the B-final, Matthias Lindenbauer was fifth in 4:20.83. Seventh went to freshman Jarrett Jones, who boarded a 4:23.00. Fifth in the C-final went to Jake Schultz, who posted a 4:23.52.

In the 200-IM, Grigory Tarasevich won the B-final with a time of 1:44.26, just holding off Josh Quallen in second (1:44.66). Jonathan Zoucha was fifth with a 1:45.04 and Carlos Claverie was seventh with a 1:45.08. In the C-final, Etay Gurevich was second (1:46.05) and Keegan Foulke was third (1:46.34).

In the 50-free A-final, Trevor Carroll touched fourth in 19.40. Andrej Barna won the B-final with a 19.49. David Boland tied for seventh in 20.05.

In the 200 free relay, Andrej Barna (19.76), David Boland (19.51), Josh Quallen (19.25) and Matthias Lindenbauer (19.60) combined for a 1:18.12. NC State won with an A-cut time of 1:16.27.

The championships resume March 1 morning at 10 a.m. with preliminaries for the 400 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke. The finals for those events, in addition to the 400 medley relay, will begin at 6 p.m.