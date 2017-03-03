Men’s swimming finishes second in ACCs

By Mike Gilpatrick–

The men’s swim and dive team finished the ACC Championships in second place and claimed two ACC records on the final day.

NC State scored 1,297.5 points, topping the Cards 1,134. Louisville set three school records, won two gold, two silver and a bronze medal.

Sophomore Marcelo Acosta won gold in the 1650-freestyle with an ACC record time of 14:33.68, beating the previous record of 14:35.12 set by Matt McLean in 2009. Acosta broke his own school record by almost 14 seconds.

Senior Grigory Tarasevich set the ACC meet record in the 200-backstroke after going 25.24 seconds in the final 50 to win the gold.

“Our guys performed with great heart tonight, but really all week long,” coach Arthur Albiero said. “Big upset wins tonight with new ACC Records for Marcelo Acosta and Grigory Tarasevich. Our seniors continue to set the standard and now we have an opportunity to go compete at the NCAA Championships with a great group of men.”