McAlister’s Deli one of U of L’s best restaurants

By Madison Thompson & Briana Williams–

McAlister’s is easily one of U of L’s best restaurants, one that every student should try at least once.

It is well known for a diverse menu, with options ranging from starters, entrée salads, spuds, sandwiches and their classic sweet tea. McAlister’s Deli has been on U of L’s campus for years, but many students avoid going there because of how far away it is from popular spots like the Business School or Strickler and Davidson.

There are a variety of choices available to the customer. A convenient feature is nearly everything on the menu can be mixed and matched.

The McAlister’s staff is friendly and helpful. They are willing to offer suggestions if a customer is unsure of what they want, and the food deliverers are equally as friendly and create a pleasant experience.

McAlister’s is also home to everyone’s favorite U of L employee, Mr. Jim.

The food is delicious. A personal favorite of mine are the restaurant’s popular spuds. The spuds are hot, fresh and not your average potato.

They’re huge and will leave you full for almost the rest of the day. And like the sandwiches, the customer can choose whatever toppings they’d like on the spud. A cheese spud with green onions and bacon is the perfect lunch.

What’s best about McAlister’s is its healthy options. On a campus with a lack of lighter options, McAlister’s fulfills this need easily. There are plenty of salads, wraps and sandwiches under 500 calories which can satisfy anyone looking for a healthier meal during the day.

Such a diverse menu comes at a price. The lines and the wait to receive food is longer than the average restaurant on campus, especially at lunch hours. If a customer arrives before the lunch hour rush, the line will be short and the wait won’t be too bad. But when the clock strikes noon, the lines go past the door.

This is an easy fix when ordering Tapingo, but if the app is down one day or you simply forget to order in class, don’t be surprised if you’re at McAlister’s for close to an hour.

Another con of McAlister’s is its early hours. They close at 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. on Fridays and are closed on weekends. Since most students don’t eat dinner before five, McAlister’s is really a brunch, lunch and late lunch option. Don’t be surprised if they close about ten minutes before five either.

Despite the long lines and frustrating hours, McAlister’s is a campus favorite which any student can enjoy. The relaxed environment, friendly staff, delicious food and signature sweet tea makes this place great.