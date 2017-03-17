Mallory Comerford wins 200-free at the NCAA Championship

By Jordan Shim–

In the midst of March Madness, University of Louisville swimmer Mallory Comerford won the NCAA Championship in the 200-free on Friday night at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

The sophomore native shaved 2.63 seconds off her prelim time to tie with Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, at 1:40.36 and just ahead of Simone Manuel, another Olympic gold medalist.

The A-final was expected to be a race between Stanford’s pair of Olympians. It looked to be the case in the first 100 meters as Manuel jumped out to an early lead. The two Cardinal were neck and neck, holding first and second going into the final 50.

Comerford surged in the back split to overtake Manuel and first place. She almost held off both Olympians, but Ledecky and Comerford touched at the same time at 1:40.36, making the two co-champions. Manuel finished third at 1:40.70.

Comerford’s time resets the Pool Record of 1:41.41 set by Manuel in the 800 free relay leadoff leg on March 15.

She is U of L’s fourth NCAA champion, joining Carlos Almeida, Joao de Lucca and Kelsi Worrell.

Courtesy photo / Louisville Athletics