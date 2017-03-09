International Women’s Day celebrated with diverse performances

By Shelby Brown —

As thousands celebrated women’s day across the U.S., speaking on inequality against women and expressing solidarity, U of L joined in its own way.

Women 4 Women Student Board organized a celebration for International Women’s Day March 8. The SAC performances included salsa, poetry readings, belly dancing, Irish step dancing and traditional Indian dancing. Louisville artist Jill Adelson of Bohemian Monkey attended, giving guests free Henna tattoos.

“Women really need to be celebrated and empowered during these negative times,” W4W Liason Jamieca Jones said. “So at the women’s center we’re always here to support women and our student groups so we’re really excited about tonight.”

International Women’s Day is observed yearly to remember the women’s rights movement.

U of L student Aaisha Hamid organized the event; U of L’s first International Women’s Day event on campus. Hamid read original poetry about her intersecting identities as a Pakistani American Muslim woman.

“It’s really important to celebrate women and especially today in contemporary society,” Hamid said. “I think that the political environment that’s been created is making it difficult for making it to happen.”

At intermission, guests dined buffet-style on multi-cultural foods catered by Ramsi’s Café on the World, Shalimar Restaurant and Carali’s Rotisserie Chicken.

U of L sophomore Leah Nelson sang covers of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” and David Guetta’s “Titanium.” Nelson previously performed at the International Fashion Show.

The Louisville Irish Dancers performed soft and hard shoe traditional dances, talking about Ireland during the British Empire when dancing and socializing were mostly outlawed. That, The dancers said, is why most traditional Irish dancing is done with straight arms: to fool anyone “walking past a window.”

Cardinal Bhangra also performed traditional Indian dancing at the event. The group performs across Kentucky, celebrating Indian culture.

The VILLE Casineras, Louiville’s all-ladies salsa dance team, performed Reuda. Reuda is a particular salsa with dancers moving in a circle, using intricate combinations and constant movement for visual effect.

The event ended with belly dancing from Alohomora Dance.

Photos by Shelby Brown/ The Louisville Cardinal