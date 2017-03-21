Hines-Allen, Moore and Durr continue to keep women’s basketball afloat

By Dalton Ray–

In the 75-64 win over Tennessee, women’s basketball was once again led by their All-ACC trio. Myisha Hines-Allen, Asia Durr and Mariya Moore combined for 56 points, 28 rebounds and 10 assists.

Like all year, the three-headed monster made guarding the Cardinals extremely difficult. Durr started with the hot hand, scoring a quick seven in the first quarter. Over the next two quarters, Durr shot 5-for-19.

During Durr’s cold stretch, Moore’s excellent vision and sharpshooting helped the Cardinals stay in the game.

Hines-Allen aided U of L by dominating the post, scoring seven points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Playing the Cardinals for the first time, Tennessee center Mercedes Russell found out how challenging guarding the trio is.

“It’s definitely difficult just because if one time on an off night the other two can step up at any point, and in a lot of games they’re all three on point,” Russell said. “Defensively, it’s just about locking in and trying your best to stop all three of them.”

Entering the fourth quarter, the Lady Vols owned a 47-46 lead. The UT lead would only last 36 seconds, though.

Moore engineered an 8-0 run to give the Cards the lead back and Louisville didn’t look back.

In the fourth quarter, the big three accounted for 27 of Louisville’s 29 points to finish off the Vols.

The difference maker of the game was Moore, who scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and recorded five assists. The junior also knocked down all five 3-pointers.

Tennessee’s coach Holly Warlick said Moore’s deep ball created space for U of L.

“(Moore) was outstanding today. I thought their three-point shooting separated them from us,” Warlick said. “We knew how she could play, I mean, and we just let her get loose.”

Louisville now heads to Oklahoma City to take one seed Baylor in the Sweet 16. The Cardinals slayed the mighty Bears in 2013 to advance to the Elite 8. For U of L to pull off another upset, their big three must bring their A game.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal