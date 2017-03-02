Scholarship honoring Cardinal writer accelerated

By Shelby Brown–

The scholarship in memory of Cardinal writer Ryan M. Considine will be available for application a year early.

“My husband, Bob, and my son, Colin and I were humbled and amazed at the generosity of the University when we recently learned that the scholarship would be awarded this Spring, ahead of schedule.” Ryan’s mother, Mary Considine said.

Initially, the scholarship was set to start for the 2018-2019 year with a $500 donation from Considine’s family. Department Chair Al Futrell proposed that the Department of Communication match the funds during a faculty meeting.

“The Department of Communication whole-heartedly embraced this initiative, as Ryan was one of the department’s finest journalism students.” Professor Nick Paliewicz said.

Paliewicz serves on U of L’s the scholarship committee.

“It is clear that he touched many people’s lives.” He said. “He is surely missed by fellow students and colleagues and faculty. It is clear that Ryan left an impression on the department, and we are so happy to commemorate him with this scholarship, which we hope will serve as a living memory of Ryan and the inspiration he provided so many.”

The 2017 Ryan M. Considine Scholarship is for students pursuing a career in journalism and interested in writing about music, one of Ryan’s passions.

The deadline to apply is April 7 at noon. Those interested in applying should submit a cover letter, writing sample and resume. Currently, the website is under construction but flyers will be posted soon on campus.

“Although our hearts are broken, his legacy will live on through the scholarship in his name.” Mary Considine said.

Photo on file/ The Louisville Cardinal