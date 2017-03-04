Baseball wins over Eastern Michigan on Devin Hairston’s walk-off

By Mike Gilpatrick–

Late game antics led to sixth-ranked baseball’s walk-off victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-9) as the Cardinals move to 10-0.

“We haven’t been in a game like this yet,” coach Dan McDonnell said. “It’s been a little too easy for our guys. We were down until the ninth inning. We weren’t as free and loose and carefree as you need to be to play this game. You’re going to learn a lot and be a better team for playing in games like this.”

Junior Kade McClure recorded 11 strikeouts in six innings, giving up two runs on four hits and one walk.

McClure began the game striking out five through two innings and gave up his first hit in the third inning. One inning later, McClure surendered a run.

In the sixth, a passed ball scored EMU’s second run.

Eastern Michigan’s Brad Allen kept the Cards in check, only allowing three hits through seven innings. Junior Devin Hairston’s single drove home sophomore Devin Mann, putting the Cards on the board.

Looking for a spark in the eighth, junior Brendan McKay pinch-hit for Ryan Summers who was walked and replaced by sophomore Josh Stowers on the bag. Pinch-running, Stowers was gunned down attempting to reach third base. Through eight, Louisville trailed 2-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, junior Drew Ellis tied the game with an RBI single. With the bases loaded, Sam Delaplane strukeout the final two batters for U of L.

The Cards won in the 13th inning. Mann reached first on a hit-by-pitch. Then, Mann ran to second on a wild pitch. Drew Ellis layed down a sac bunt to get Mann to third. Then, Devin Hairston hit a ball deep enough for Mann to score.

Freshman Riley Thompson recorded the win in extra innings.

The Cards look to sweep the Eagles on March 5.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal