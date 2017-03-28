Baseball cruises past Western Kentucky 11-1

By Jeff Milby–

No. 2-ranked baseball (22-2, 8-1 ACC) easily defeated in-state rival Western Kentucky (9-17, 3-3) at Jim Patterson Stadium. The Cardinals dominated from start to finish, ending with a 11-1 win.

“Our depth is our strength, and we need them all,” coach Dan McDonnell said. “We need all the pitchers, we got some hitters in the lineup tonight (that don’t usually play).”

It took four pitches for Louisville starter Shane Hummel to make it out of the first inning. Given that strong start on the mound, the Cards’ bats didn’t wait long to get into the action either. After a ground out to start their half of the first inning, junior Colby Fitch doubled off the left field wall. Junior Devin Hairston sent Fitch home on the next at bat.

In the second inning, Louisville tacked on two more. Freshman Tyler Fitzgerald and senior Ryan Summers both singled off WKU’s Jeff Ciocco. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and then Fitch grounded out to first base, scoring Fitzgerald from third. A Devin Hairston single to second base scored Summers, and Louisville lead 3-0 at the end of two innings.

Western Kentucky got one back in the third when Colie Currie tripled down the right field line, then scored on a Kevin Lambert ground-out to second base.

The Cardinals put two more runs across the plate in the fifth, as designated hitter Brendan McKay led off with a single to left-center. A Colin Lyman bunt-hit saw McKay advance to second and then third after a Western’s third field error error. Devin Mann’s sacrifice-fly allowed McKay to tag up from third. Lyman then scored as Fitzgerald clubbed his first career triple to extend the lead to 5-1.

That wouldn’t be the only rally McKay would start.

With two outs in the sixth, the Darlington, Pa. native slapped a single to left field, and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Drew Ellis walk prefaced a Lyman single, which scored McKay, who was running on the pitch. McKay’s second run of the day increased the Louisville lead to five runs.

Stowers and Summers scored on two separate errors in the seventh for Louisville, while McKay continued his strong day with an RBI double, scoring Fitch. Louisville led 9-1 after seven innings.

The Cardinals’ Logan Ryan scored in the eighth from a single from Michael Bollmer, and Fitzgerald scored his second run of the on a wild pitch, extending the lead to ten runs with the score 11-1 after eight, and that finished the scoring.

Louisville next takes the field against No. 16 Virginia on March 31 in Charlotesville.