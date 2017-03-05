Baseball completes a three-game sweep of Eastern Michigan

By Matt Bradshaw–

Sixth-ranked baseball (11-0) completed a sweep of Eastern Michigan (2-10) with a narrow 8-7 victory. This followed the Cardinals’ 13-0 win on in game one and 1-0 13-inning thriller in game two.

“After (Eastern Michgan) got drummed on Friday night, you would think they might not come out and play as hard as they did,” coach Dan McDonnell said. “They were a couple of hits away from winning two games this weekend. It reminds us we have to get better.”

Louisville’s 3-4-5 hitters led the way offensively. Sophomore Devin Mann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a home run. Junior Brendan McKay hit 2-for-5 with two runs, a triple and a home run. Junior Drew Ellis finished 3-for-4 with two RBI’s, a double and a home run.

Freshman Adam Elliot got the win after some shaky Louisville pitching throughout the game. Junior short stop Devin Hairston recorded two hits in four attempts with a triple and RBI.

The Cardinals scored four runs in the first three innings to begin the game. Mann’s sacrifice fly in the first inning drove home a run and Ellis launched a home run in the second. Mann and Ellis both had RBIs in the third inning to make it 4-0.

Eastern Michigan scored two runs in the fourth inning, as the Louisville pitching staff allowed six walks. McKay’s home run and Hairston’s RBI gave Louisville a 6-4 lead.

The Eagles scored two more runs in the top of the sixth, then the Cards made it 7-4 with a run of their own.

In the top of the seventh, Eastern Michigan tied the game at 7-7 with three hits and a Louisville error. Hairston responded with a triple in the bottom of the inning, giving Louisville the lead 8-7 after a RBI from sophomore Josh Stowers.

Senior Jake Sparger closed out the game on the mound in the ninth, getting the save.

Louisville travels to face Eastern Kentucky on March 7 at 4 p.m.