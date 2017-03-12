Baseball beats Pitt 3-1 to remain only undefeated team in the country

By Jordan Shim-

The No. 5 ranked Louisville baseball team (15-0) completed the sweep of Pittsburgh (7-8) winning 3-1 at Jim Patterson Stadium. U of L remains the only undefeated team in the country.

Final Score: Louisville- 3, Pittsburgh- 1

Stat leaders:

Freshman Nick Bennett collected his second win after pitching six innings, allowing two hits, fanning four and walking one

Junior Brendan McKay went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored a run

Sophomore Josh Stowers finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs

Rundown:

Pittsburgh pitcher Josh Falk didn’t make it easy for Louisville’s offense, striking out four in three innings. The Cards finally came through in the fourth inning.

With the bases loaded, senior Devin Hairston batted in sophomore Devin Mann on a fielder’s choice. However, they were unable to capitalize on more leaving runners stranded on the corners.

Louisville tallied on more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Falk was replaced by RJ Freure after McKay singled and walks by senior Colin Lyman and Hairston loaded the bases. Stowers drove in McKay and Lyman to make it 3-0.

Pitt fought until the end scoring a run in the ninth. Pinch hitter Jacob Wright drew a walk, and Kaylor Kulina was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. Nick Banman’s two-out RBI single made it 3-1 with runners on the corners. Junior Lincoln Henzman struck out Alex Griffith to end the game.

