Attorney General Asks Students to Fight Sexual Assault

By Dustin Massengill–

Attorney General Andy Beshear launched a campaign against sexual assaults on campus March 22 when he announced his video campaign Voices of Justice at Ekstrom Library.

Beshear said, “Not here, not in the Commonwealth, not anymore.”

“Today we are here to raise awareness of sexual assault on campus, where one-fifth of women and one-sixteenth of men are victims of campus-related sexual assault,” said Beshear. “This is my community and we are going to do everything to make this community and state safer.”

The video contest, a collaboration between Beshear and the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs, is part of the four key pillars Beshear has been pushing since he became Attorney General. The video campaign seeks to push for more awareness, help fight inactive by-standing, and increase the reporting, investigation, and prosecution of campus-related sexual assault victims.

SGA President Aaron Vance said, “Sexual Assult is not something taken lightly. The community has worked hard building partnerships between SGA, the Greek councils, and PEACC.”

“I encourage students to participate, said Beshear, “Videos should contain the 24/7 sexual assault hotline number 800.656.HOPE (4673), and we will be having two winners 1 selected by a traditional panel and then a second winner which will be selected based on which video gets the most views, both with $500 prizes.”

Sally Evans, the Director of PEACC said, “We have received a lot of insight from our newest class where about 15 percent of the incoming students have experienced sexual assault before even stepping on campus.”

Evans said the incoming class indicated in surveys they felt their school was concerned about sexual assault. “The majority of students get it, they know this issue is important.”

“This is your chance to increase safety on this campus, campuses around the state, and perhaps around the nation,” Beshear said. “You come here to expand your future, you deserve to be safe.”

Photos by Dustin Massengill/ The Louisville Cardinal