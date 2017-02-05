Women’s tennis stays undefeated with win over Liberty

By Dalton Ray–

Moving to 6-0, the women’s tennis team defeated Liberty 6-1.

Liberty didn’t give up the doubles point easily as they split the first two courts. Juniors Jessie Paul and Ariana Rodriguez clinched the doubles point by defeating Rebekah Anderson and Aleksandra Panchenko 6-3. The Cardinals have not dropped a doubles point this season.

Shifting to singles, the Cardinals didn’t waste much time to seal the match as Paul and Mariana Humberg won 6-1, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-3.

Aleksandra Mally clinched the match by defeating Anderson 6-3, 6-3. Finishing out the match, Sena Suswan and Tiffany Huber pulled out two victories.

Mally, Paul and Humberg are all 6-0 in singles.

Transferring from Winthrop, Humberg understands it’s unusual to transfer into a higher level of competition but remain undefeated.

“I’ve been playing my best tennis, I’m just really confident. Coach trusts me and I’m trusting him,” Humberg said. “Coach supports the way I play and we’ve been working even more on slices and different aspects.”

Coach Mark Beckham set up his schedule to progressively get harder leading to the ACC, and they’re about to hit an up-tick.

“We got tested in our first segment, they passed the initial test,” Beckham said. “This Friday, everything gets kicked up. Georgia State is really good, they can be in the ACC. They lost to Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament last year 4-3 and they’re a legit team.”

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal