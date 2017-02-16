Women’s swim and dive jumps back into top three during Day 3 of ACCs

By Conner Farrell–

In Day 3, the women’s swimming and diving team has moved into third place after falling to fourth in Day 2 of the ACC Championship.

The team moved past North Carolina to make it into the top three teams. The teams are as follows: NC State (776.5), Virginia (750), and Louisville (674.5).

Events included the 400 individual medley, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team races.

In the 400 individual medley, U of L’s Rachael Bradford-Feldman finished in fourth posting a time of 4:10.11. In the C-final of this event three swimmers participated for the Cards with Sofie Underdahl and Sophie Cattermole finishing fourth and fifth with times of 4:17.6 and 4:17.6, respectively.

Following that event, was the 100 meter butterfly. U of L’s Grace Oglesby placed fifth with a time of 52.30. Also competing in the event was Nastja Govejsek who posted a time of 52.54 which was good enough for seventh in the heat.

U of L’s Mallory Comerford kept her impressive start to the championship going in the 200 meter freestyle event. Comerford broke both a school record and an ACC record by posting a time of 1:41.7 in the event. The time that she posted was good enough to make her the eighth fastest swimmer in the event and is the fastest time in the country this season. Comerford finished in first in the event besting Virginia’s Olympian Leah Smith by over a second.

In the 100 meter breaststroke, defending champion Andrea Cottrell was edged out by Virginia’s Laura Simon for the gold. Cottrell posted a 58.81 in the event. Silvia Guerra also competed in the event and posted a time of 1:00.53 which was good enough for eighth.

U of L had two members of the team competing in the 100 meter backstroke. Alina Kendzior and Hannah Magnuson finished fifth and sixth in the event posting times of 50.80 and 54.49, respectively.

The final event for the day was the 400 meter freestyle relay team. The four member squad for the Cardinals consisted of Alina Kendzior, Andrea Cottrell, Grace Oglesby, and Mallory Comerford. The team made the most of the event and posted a time of 3:30.45, which was good enough for second.

The Cards wrapped the day up by earning two medals, a gold and a silver.

The finals for events continue today at 6 p.m. which will include: 200 breaststroke, 100 freestyle, 200 butterfly, and the men’s and women’s platform diving.