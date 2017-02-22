Women’s golf takes third place at Central District Invitational

By Micah Brown–

In their first spring tournament of 2017, the women’s golf team finished in third place at the Central District Invitational in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Cardinals shot 26-over par 890, finishing ahead of two top-50 programs.

Freshman Lauren Hartlage earned her third top-five finish of the year by shooting 2-over-par 218. Finishing fourth in the invitational, Hartlage finished higher than any other Cardinal.

Junior Molly Skapik and sophomore Olivia Cason finished in the top 15. Skapik shot a 6-over par 222, tying for 12th, and Cason tied for 14th with a 7-over-par 223.

Wrapping up the top-four scorers, senior Louise Oxner tied for 45th with a 19-over-par 235.

Senior Shannon Gramley competed as an individual, finishing tied for 37th.

Louisville will be back in action next weekend as they compete in the Hurricane Invitational from Feb. 27-March 1. The event will be held at the Biltmore Golf Course Course in Coral Gables, Fla.