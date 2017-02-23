Women’s basketball sends off seniors with win over Virginia

By Mike Gilpatrick–

Honoring the career of three seniors, No. 14 women’s basketball (24-6, 11-4) defeated Virginia (18-10, 7-8) 66-55. The game was a defensive bout until the fourth quarter when the Cards ultimately won on Virginia’s miscues.

Louisville out-rebounded the Cavaliers 43-24 and coach Jeff Walz said it’s one of the best rebounding performances the Cardinals have shown.

“I was really proud of how we battled on the boards,” Walz said. “It was a point of emphasis, and we have done a great job of following through it.”

Sophomore Asia Durr wasted no time sinking her first basket, connecting with a jumper just 22 seconds into the game. An offensive struggled followed as the game remained tied at five through the next seven minutes. Two more baskets by Durr and a jumper from freshman Jazmine Jones gave Louisville the 11-8 advantage through one.

In the second quarter, Jones kicked off a 7-0 run for the Cardinals. An eight-point quarter by junior Myisha Hines-Allen gave Louisville a 29-18 at halftime.

Durr led all scorers with 13 points at the break. With low shooting from both teams, Louisville maintained the lead by scoring off turnovers, hold a 11-3 advantage.

Virginia started the third with a 10-2 run, pulling within three.

On the back of Hines-Allen, Louisville to rebuilt their lead. The forward finished the quarter with eight points as the Cards entered the fourth leading 42-35.

In the fourth, freshman guard Sydney Zambrotta made two 3-pointers to keep Louisville’s lead comfortable. Virginia’s comeback attempt was squandered through miscues and lack of rebounding.

Durr finished with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Hines-Allen had 21 points and nine rebounds. Jones added eight points as the only other Cardinal to score more than six points.

Senior Cortnee Walton said keeping her emotions in check was difficult.

“I tried to stay strong because it’s hard realizing this could be my last home game here. But it was a great experience,” Walton said.

The Cards travel to Wake Forest (15-13, 6-9) Feb. 26th in the regular season finale.

Photos by Laurel Slaughter / The Louisville Cardinal