Women’s basketball loses in overtime to NC State

By Mike Gilpatrick–

In their only home game in a six-game stretch, the ninth-ranked women’s basketball fell to No. 19 NC State, 72-70. The loss ended Louisville’s five-game win streak, bringing Louisville to 20-5 (7-3).

Tied after the first four minutes, the Cards put together a 14-2 run. A pair of fouls stopped Louisville’s run temporarily, but threes by Kylee Shook and Mariya Moore extended Louisville’s lead to 12 with a minute left. By the end of the team quarter, Louisville led 24-10.

In the second quarter, NC State’s Ashley Williams launched a three-point basket, and kicked off a 16-4 run. The Cards would not go quietly as Ciera Johnson hit a basket at the buzzer. NC State outscored the Cards 18-7 over the second period.

Chelsea Nelson’s layup gave Wolfpack their first lead of the evening. After her basket, NC State put together a 9-0 run, extending their lead to eight. Mariya Moore made a three-point basket, sparking a 7-2 run for Louisville. At the end of the third, Louisville trailed 52-45.

Baskets by Durr and Moore put Louisville within two with just two minutes left. With 36 seconds left, Durr made two free throws to tie the game at 59. With 11 seconds left, NC State’s Maize made a layup, putting the Wolfpack up by two.

A foul then sent Durr to the line, where she made both free throws to send the game to overtime.

Louisville won the tip to begin overtime, where the Cards rebounded the ball three times before Jackson made a jumper and a plus one. Two free throws by Moore gave the Cards a one-point lead, though a three by Wilson would erase it. Durr tied the game after she made another pair of free throws.

Then, NC State’s Miah Spencer launched a jumper at the buzzer that stunned the crowd, and clinched a 72-70 win for the Wolfpack.

Jackson finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Durr scored 22 and Moore added 20. Cortnee Walton led in rebounding with 12.

Louisville’s next game is on Feb. 6, as the Cards travel to South Bend to take on No. 7 Notre Dame.