Virginia sweeps season series against men’s basketball as the Cards fall 71-55

By Jordan Shim–

The No. 4 men’s basketball team lost 71-55 to No. 12 Virginia in Charlottesville. Virginia completed the regular season sweep for the second consecutive season.

Prior to the game coach Rick Pitino suspended Deng Adel and Mangok Mathiang for violating team rules. In addition to the injuries of Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks, the Cardinals were shorthanded.

Louisville looked disjointed at the start shooting 1-for-8. Donovan Mitchell, averaging 25.3 points in the last three games, started cold going 0-for-4. Pitino adjusted with quick ball movement.

Mitchell finished the half going 3-of-4 with 10 points. VJ King took advantage of Adel’s absence, scoring 12.

Pitino couldn’t have asked for a better first half with a decimated squad as they went into the break with a 34-32 lead.

After being out-hustled and out-executed by Louisville in the first half, Virginia came out fired up and quickly took a 37-34 lead. They added to the lead from the free-throw line, going 18-of-20 for the game.

The Cavaliers adjusted to the quick ball movement and limited the Cards to five points midway through the second half. Lack of depth wore Louisville down as Virginia barraged them with 39 second half points.

Virginia finished with a 21-6 rebound advantage in the second half and 38-19 total.

Mitchell was held to 14 points on 5-for-16 shooting. King, the lone bright spot, scored a career-high 24 points.

Adel and Mathiang will be reinstated, and Snider is expected to be ready for Louisville’s next game against Miami on Feb. 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.